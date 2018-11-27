Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Northbound I-895 and Exit 10/Holabird Avenue will be completely closed beginning Tuesday. Two-way traffic will operate on southbound I-895 with one lane going in each direction.
The closure is part of the MDTA’s $189 million I-895 Bridge Project to replace the 60-year-old bridge north of the Harbor Tunnel. The construction is slated to be completed in summer 2021.
The Maryland Transportation Authority is urging motorists to avoid I-895 and the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.
The MDTA is recommending drivers use I-695/Key Bridge and I-95/Fort McHenry Tunnel as alternate routes.
