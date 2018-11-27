BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Northbound I-895 and Exit 10/Holabird Avenue will be completely closed beginning Tuesday. Two-way traffic will operate on southbound I-895 with one lane going in each direction.

The closure is part of the MDTA’s $189 million I-895 Bridge Project to replace the 60-year-old bridge north of the Harbor Tunnel. The construction is slated to be completed in summer 2021.

Two-way traffic (one lane in each direction) will be in place on I-895 north of the Harbor Tunnel in Baltimore by midday. Use I-695/Key Bridge & I-95/Fort McHenry Tunnel as alternate routes. Details at https://t.co/cji8oP3Lu7 #895bmore #baltraffic #mdtraffic #MDOTnews pic.twitter.com/sPxeZpfpXl — MDTA (@TheMDTA) November 27, 2018

RELATED: Major Roadwork To Impact Traffic On I-895 From Now Until 2021

The Maryland Transportation Authority is urging motorists to avoid I-895 and the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

The MDTA is recommending drivers use I-695/Key Bridge and I-95/Fort McHenry Tunnel as alternate routes.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook