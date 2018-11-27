MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation showed he had distributed child pornography from his home.

The Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a referral in September from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the distribution of child pornography from the internet address of 22-year-old Jonathan Simmons.

Police searched Simmons’ home where they found files of child pornography on each of his electronic devices.

Simmons was arrested and charged with eight counts of distributing child pornography and eight counts of possessing child pornography.

He was taken to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack for processing.

