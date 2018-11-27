FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men and two juveniles were arrested in a police sting Monday for selling fentanyl-laced heroin.

Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Section (NIS) began an investigation after a fatal overdose in Frederick County.

An undercover deputy made contact with a suspect in October to set up a drug deal for $2,000 worth of heroin.

Deputies said the suspect, later identified as James Simms, stated that the heroin was laced with fentanyl.

Before meeting with Simms Monday evening in Frederick County, officers stopped the car he was riding in, arresting him along with the driver, Andre Nelson, and two children.

A search of the car found a J-22 handgun with destroyed serial number, small plastic baggies, 2 baggies filled with white powder, and 31 grams of heroin and fentanyl.

Andre Nelson was charged with altering a firearm identification number, possession of a handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, and loaded handgun on person.

James Simms was charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl, and possession with distribute heroin/fentanyl.

The two children were charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl. Both were referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice

The investigation is still ongoing.

