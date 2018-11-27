BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — According to military officials, the active shooter reported at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was a drill.

The Navy confirmed that there was no active shooter, and it was an “ad hoc drill.”

CONFIRMED: No active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. Was ad hoc drill by tenant command. https://t.co/P9N65mMdOA — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 27, 2018

“I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others,” Ruppersberger tweeted out.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

A tweet from Ruppersberger’s account at 3:04 p.m. stated that he remains sheltered, and he does not believe this to be a drill.

“Rep. Ruppersberger remains sheltered in a back room at Walter Reed. Described mood as calm. Has not been given any additional details but does not believe this to be a drill.”

Rep. Ruppersberger remains sheltered in a back room at Walter Reed. Described mood as calm. Has not been given any additional details but does not believe this to be a drill. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

Ruppersberger was not made aware that this was a drill

The Montgomery County Police Department also responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

MCP has been called to assist with the report of a possible active shooter at the Walter Reed Nat Mil Med Ctr located at 8901 Rockville Pike. More information will be released as it is confirmed. Call received to assist – 2:23 pm. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 27, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren is on scene. He reports the gates are closed to the medical center, and there is a large police presence nearby.

People at the hospital said they were sheltering in place.

Active Shooter at my job. Walter Reed Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ee3fXlqO6K — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

All I hear is sirens and helicopters. Behind locked door — Tasia La'rri 🌻 (@TasiaLarri) November 27, 2018

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. WE HAVE CREWS ON SCENE. WE WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE THIS STORY AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook