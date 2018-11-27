  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Walter Reed Army Medical Center

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — According to military officials, the active shooter reported at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was a drill.

The Navy confirmed that there was no active shooter, and it was an “ad hoc drill.”

“I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others,” Ruppersberger tweeted out.

A tweet from Ruppersberger’s account at 3:04 p.m. stated that he remains sheltered, and he does not believe this to be a drill.

“Rep. Ruppersberger remains sheltered in a back room at Walter Reed. Described mood as calm. Has not been given any additional details but does not believe this to be a drill.”

Ruppersberger was not made aware that this was a drill

The Montgomery County Police Department also responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.

WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren is on scene. He reports the gates are closed to the medical center, and there is a large police presence nearby.

People at the hospital said they were sheltering in place.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. WE HAVE CREWS ON SCENE. WE WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE THIS STORY AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

Comments (4)
  1. Alan Whitney says:
    November 27, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    We seem to be coming apart at the seams.
    I wish that I could figure out why…
    I am sad. But I am prepared!

    Reply
  2. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    November 27, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Remember folks. Get your CCW and arm yourselves.
    It takes a white hat or two, to put down the mentally ill black hats.
    Situational awareness is mandatory every morning you walk out of your house.

    #MAGA

    Reply
  3. Jim Jacaruso says:
    November 27, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Active shooter drills on military installations are always announced in advance.

    Reply

