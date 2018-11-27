(CBS Local) — A new study shows that dogs may not be just man’s best friend. Researchers at Canisius College show that women sleep better with dogs by their side instead of another human.

In a survey of 962 women living in the U.S., 55 percent sleep with at least one dog and 31 percent sleep with at least one cat by their side. Additionally, 57 percent shared their bed with a human partner.

The study found that dogs who slept with their female owners were found to disturb less sleep than a human counterpart and provided stronger feelings of comfort and security.

Dog owners were also found to go to bed earlier and keep a stricter sleep schedule.

“Dog ownership and its associated responsibilities may cause individuals to adhere to a stricter routine,” the study found. “Keeping to a consistent sleep schedule may be beneficial to dog owners.”

On the flip side, cats were reported to be equally disruptive as human partners and were associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security compared to dogs or humans.