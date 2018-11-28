ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man and a woman for prostitution activity at an Anne Arundel County wellness center.

Guifang Wu and Xiangdong Tang are now behind bars on prostitution charges.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department got reports about possible prostitution activity happening at the Blue Moon Wellness Center in Linthicum.

Detectives began investigating the wellness center, and found enough evidence to arrest Tang and Wu.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook