  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Prostitution

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man and a woman for prostitution activity at an Anne Arundel County wellness center.

Guifang Wu and Xiangdong Tang are now behind bars on prostitution charges.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department got reports about possible prostitution activity happening at the Blue Moon Wellness Center in Linthicum.

Detectives began investigating the wellness center, and found enough evidence to arrest Tang and Wu.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s