BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash on Baldwin Mill Road.

Officers responded to Baldwin Mill Road near Sweet Air Road around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday. They found a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound when it left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Jeremiah Matthew Wright. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

