BRYANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old Maryland girl was hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus.

Citing releases from Charles County authorities, news outlets report the girl was hit Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene, and a 53-year-old was hospitalized for a panic attack.

Charles County Public Schools officials say the bus was coming from T.C. Martin Elementary.

The crash remains under investigation. Further details have not been released.

