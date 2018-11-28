BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration Wednesday in reference to its immigration policy.

In a press release, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh stated it’s due to the administration “unlawfully and secretly changing the State Department’s definition of “public charge,” a provision in immigration law that limits who may come to the United States.”

The statement said the change in the definition is due to the administrations “well-known hostility towards certain immigrant groups,” and “is a violation of the federal laws governing administrative agencies.”

“Baltimore is a welcoming City, known for embracing immigrants and also benefiting from their many contributions,” Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said in the press release. “This effort by the Trump Administration to create additional obstacles to those seeking to live in Baltimore is an affront to the ideals and principles on which this nation was founded. We are determined to resist this latest attempt to deprive our immigrant communities of basic services and are confident we will prevail.”

The statement said the change in definition whether visa applicants or their family members have received non-cash benefits. One example of such benefit is the Head Start program. The statement alleged African immigrant enrollment in Head Start has “virtually ceased” as a direct result of the change.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

The Trump Administration had not commented on the lawsuit as of 6:30 Wednesday morning.

