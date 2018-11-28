BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a storytelling showcase to a collegiate stage production, there’s plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Baltimore this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Storytelling Showcase to Benefit the Peale

Join an evening full of authentic Baltimore stories in support the Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture. Hosted by WYPR’s Aaron Henkin, producer of the Out of the Blocks series, and Nate Couser of The Artist Exchange Radio Show, attendees can expect to hear stories from some of the 1,250 graduates of the Be Here: Baltimore program.

Along with drinks and light refreshments, guests can enjoy special musical performances, exhibitions through historic buildings and sample immersive experiences — including a 200-year time travel machine.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture, 225 Holliday St.

Price: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Morgan State University Kwanzaa Celebration

Enjoy performances, food, arts and crafts, exhibits, games, vendors and at Morgan State University’s Kwanzaa celebration this Saturday afternoon.

Taking place at the University Student Center, this is the annual celebration hosted by the Office of Community Service. The free, family-focused event also promises music, dance, storytelling, food and more — all incorporating the message of unity and pride.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Morgan State University Student Center, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Theatre Morgan: Romare Bearden On Stage

Also this Saturday: Experience the exhibition “Romare Bearden: Visionary Artist” at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum through three theatrical presentations performed by Morgan State University’s Theatre Morgan.

The respected African-American artist and social worker — who produced collages, watercolors, oils, photomontages and prints — used visual metaphors in his work that pulled from his background in North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Harlem, as well as historical, literary and musical sources, according to the Romare Bearden Foundation.

Saturday’s vignettes will center on Homer’s “Odyssey;” August Wilson, who inspired some of Bearden’s works; and African-American spirituality involving the Messiah.

When: Saturday, December 1, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St.

Price: Free with museum admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook