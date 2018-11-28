LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A convicted serial killer who has confessed to murdering more than 90 people has now admitted to killing a woman in Prince George’s County back in 1972.

Samuel Little is currently serving multiple life sentences for murders in California and Texas in the 1970s and 1980s.

In October 2018, a Texas Ranger contacted nearby law enforcement and let them know that Little had murdered someone in the DC area in the early 1970s.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Cold Case Unit went to Texas to interview Little, who is now 78.

Little told investigators “specific and previously unreported details” about an unsolved murder in Laurel that happened in 1972.

For 46 years, the killer was unknown in this case. The victim’s body was found in December 1972, when a hunter found the skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Route 197 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway

The victim has still not been identified, but a medical examiner determined the victim is a Caucasian female, approximately 5’2”–5’6”, with dirty blonde or reddish hair. She was approximately 19 years old at the time of the murder

During the interview with Little, he said he picked the victim up at a bus station on New York Ave. in D.C. Little said the victim said she was recently divorced and from the Massachusetts area. She may have also been a mother.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department, are assisting with identifying the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 772-4925. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

