BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Ravens player is making a comeback, but not on the football field.

Runningback Jamal Lewis was part of a mental health conference at the University of Maryland Baltimore on Wednesday, where he spoke openly about his personal battle with depression.

Jamal Lewis played six years for the Ravens, a first-round draft pick who in 2003 led the NFL in rushing and was the Associated Press Offensive Player Of The Year.

After 3 seasons with the Browns, retirement, and a failed business, Lewis walked an audience at a University of Maryland Baltimore Campus Center Conference through his experience with depression and is now hoping to help others.

“I’d been through everything,” Lewis said, “Bankruptcy, my company failing and having to bankrupt that, almost losing my family and everything like that I think it was a time when I said you know what, what else you got to lose? So why not just share it and talk about it. Because there’s somebody else out there that’s doing worse or feeling worse.”

It turns out, the NFL experience of teamwork is working for him today.

“To people, that’s suffering from depression, anxiety, different issues, my message is stop holding it in. You gotta talk about it, you gotta let it out. Find somebody in your support system. There’s somebody you can talk to,”

Jamal Lewis’s takeaway: remember you’re not alone.

