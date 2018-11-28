(CNN) — Ivanka Trump defended her use of a personal email account for official government business, telling ABC News in an interview airing Wednesday that there is “no equivalency” to Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“There really is no equivalency,” Trump told ABC’s Deborah Roberts in an interview on “Good Morning America,” adding that her emails were focused on “mainly scheduling and logistics and managing the fact that I have a home life and a work life.”

She was emphatic that “everything has been preserved” and stored in the White House system.

Clinton’s usage of a private email server instead of a government email account during her time as secretary of state was a central part of President Donald Trump’s campaign against her in 2016. Trump’s supporters often chanted — and still do, on occasion — “Lock her up!” at the mention of Clinton, and President Trump has frequently accused Clinton of receiving special treatment because she was not charged for skirting the Presidential Records Act with her email practices.

Ivanka Trump acknowledged, “People who want to see it as the same (as Hillary Clinton’s emails) see it as the same,” but said that all of her emails were on the White House server and there was “no intent to circumvent” regulations for White House staff.

“My emails have not been deleted, nor was there anything of substance, nothing confidential that was within them. So, there’s no connection between the two things,” she said.

Asked if chants of “lock her up” apply to her, Trump laughed.

“No,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook