BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was sentenced to 75 years in prison for second-degree murder and associated charges in the October 2017 shooting death of Demetrius Mitchell.

The defendant, Chaunisty Wallace, was also found guilty of using a handgun in a crime of violence, wearing, carrying and transporting of a weapon; and being prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Wallace is a repeat offender with multiple narcotics and firearm convictions, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City.

On October 10, 2017, at around 7:37 p.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 bock of Aisquith Street for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived almost immediately on the scene, and they, along with family members, tried to rend aid to the victim, Mitchell, who had been shot in the throat.

Mitchell was taken to the John Hopkins Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to several witnesses statements, the suspect, Wallace, fled the scene through a neighbor’s home.

After several months of evading arrest- fleeing to several southern states- U.S. Marshalls eventually arrested Wallace in Ohio.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook