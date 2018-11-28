WASHINGTON, D.C. (Inside Edition) — Melania Trump unveiled this year’s holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and social media had a meme breakdown over a forest of crimson trees in the East Wing hallway.

The towering berry-laden creations immediately evoked comparisons to “The Shining”

So Melania decorated the White House for Christmas – with blood red trees right out of The Shining: Holiday Version. #ThisIsReal pic.twitter.com/DNAuTZxTFM — Stephen A. Rhodes (@StephenARhodes) November 26, 2018

… And to the uniforms worn by enslaved child bearers in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Here Melania- someone fixed the red trees for you! pic.twitter.com/bToSYTL4V6 — Tiny Dancer (@ReelDancing) November 26, 2018

It’s not the first time Stephen King’s horror hotel movie has been mentioned in connection with the first lady’s holiday tastes. In 2017, the Trumps’ first Christmas in the White House, her spindly, white trees with lights casting spooky shadows were also the subject of “Shining” memes.

Melania announced this year’s holiday theme is “American Treasures” and is designed to recognize the country’s “unique heritage.”

“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” the first lady said in a statement. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer.”

The residence’s official tree is keeping with a more traditional theme — a Fraser fir bearing 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered with the names of every state and territory.

Official White House video released Monday shows Melania walking through the mansion’s spacious rooms and hallways, admiring the festive, if somewhat confusing, decor.

There is a wreath made from sharpened pencils bearing the “Be Best” motto of the fist lady’s drive against bullying. There’s also a White House gingerbread house baked with 300 pounds of dough and festooned with tiny Christmas wreaths in every window.

The residence will be open to the public for tours throughout December.