BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old boy is recovering after becoming the latest victim in a city ravaged by gunfire.

3-year-old Darrell’s mother, Francsola Rice, spoke out Wednesday, saying they were waiting on the porch for a cab when she went inside to get her phone, she said in that ten seconds, she heard “Pop, Pop,”

It happened Tuesday afternoon along the 600 block of N. Ellwood Avenue in East Baltimore.

“I pray every day to try to cope with what’s going on, I can’t, the prayers aren’t even working for me,” Rice said.

She said now is afraid to return home.

“He’s like, ‘Oh no, Mom, I don’t want to go back there, they are going to hurt my other arm,’ He was actually grazed twice, one went across his chest where his heart is and swiped through the other side of his arm, and then it hit him again from the outside, straight across,” Rice said.

Darrell is just the latest child to fall victim to the City’s gun violence.

Just last week, 5-year-old Amy Hayes was caught in the crossfire in West Baltimore, and over the summer, her 7-year-old sister Taylor Hayes was shot and killed.

Girl, 5, Shot In Baltimore Is Sister Of 7-Year-Old Murder Victim Taylor Hayes

“I’m praying for the other families, the other kids it happened to, it was God that was with my 3-year-old that didn’t let the bullet go through,” Rice said.

While Baltimore approaches its fourth year in a row of 300 homicides, this mother said it’s the street rules that have changed over the years. She said it makes the streets more dangerous than ever.

“There was a rule, kids and old people and women, never was supposed to get hurt, now these mother bleepers are just loose and gone off this stuff and whatever they doing, and messing everything up and unfair to these babies who don’t get to live,” Rice said.

