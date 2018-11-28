BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A member of a violent Bloods gang was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges related to his gang activities.

33-year-old Dontray “Gambino” Johnson pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 25. He admitted to being a member of the “Murdaland Mafia Piru” or MMP, a subset of the Bloods gang.

Man Seen In Gang Music Videos Pleads Guilty To Charges, Admits To Two Murders

According to Johnson’s plea agreement, the gang controlled the drug trade in large parts of northwest Baltimore and Baltimore County, including Forest Park, Windsor Mill, Gwynn Oak, Howard Park, Woodlawn, and Walbrook Junction.

MMP also had a drug-shop in the 5200 block of Windsor Mill Rd. that authorities said attracted customers from western Maryland and other states.

Johnson admitted that in 2012, he murdered fellow MMP member Antoine “Poopy” Ellis because he had shown disloyalty to the gang. He also admitted to murdering MMP member Brian “Nutty B” Johnson in 2015 because he refused to pay gang dues.

The plea agreement also details Johnson’s appearance in two rap videos that were posted to “enhance the gang’s status, intimidate rivals, and assert MMP’s dominance over its drug territories.”

Officers who searched Johnson’s Owings Mills home on July 31, 2015, reportedly recovered 28 grams of heroin, 70 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, a bulletproof vest, $1,480 in cash, and an “owe sheet” with a tally of drug debts owed by MMP members and associates.

24 ‘Murdaland Mafia Piru’ Gang Members Indicted In Racketeering Conspiracy

Johnson admitted to knowing that between one and three kilograms of heroin and 280-840 grams of crack cocaine would be sold.

Following his 30-year prison sentence, Johnson will have five years of supervised release.

In addition to Johnson, 18 of the 26 defendants in this case have pleaded guilty, with a trial scheduled for the remaining members on March 18, 2019.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook