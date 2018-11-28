WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Newseum in D.C. has a new installation on the deadly attack at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

It explains the shooting that left five people dead and the decision to still publish a paper the next day.

On June 28, a gunman barged into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis and killed five people, an example of a negative climate toward the press.

4 Journalists, 1 Staffer Killed In Shooting At Capital Gazette In Annapolis

“The perils journalists face, especially in the increased hostility toward the press,” said Maeve Scott, Newseum Director of Collections.

The Newseum in DC’s mission is to increase public understanding of the First Amendment and the role of a free press.

The latest installation titled “Behind the News, a Deadly Attack on a Community Newspaper,”, has artifacts from community vigils and explains why the Capital Gazette still published a paper even after suffering the loss of their colleagues.

“Not only did they have to endure this tragedy, but they were determined to put a newspaper out the next day and we do have one of those newspapers on display, and they wanted their community to know they are still serving them no matter what happens,” Scott said.

An exhibit the Newseum hopes will bring change during a troubling climate.

“We need to be careful of the language we use when talking about the press and we also need to understand the importance of a free press and a free democracy,” Scott said.

The Capital Gazette shooting exhibit will be here at the Newseum through next summer.

