CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland shelter dog has just one Christmas wish — he’d like to have human who he can spend time with at Christmas.

Baywater Animal Rescue in Cambridge, Maryland posted Zeus’s “Dear Santa” letter on Facebook Wednesday to help him find his furever home.

Zeus has been in the shelter for 320 days. He’s an older dog that can’t be in a home with other dogs, but he’s good with children.

Dear Santa, I have been in the shelter for 320 days. I love my friends here but… I am asking you to please send me a human that needs a loving, fluffy companion who appreciates the finer things in life – a warm bed, a place to relax, and short (but important) walks. I want to be the only dog, too. I know that’s a lot to ask, but I am a little bit older and set in my ways. Kids are fine. I know this is not too hard for you, Santa. I know my family is out there, just looking for me. I can be found at Baywater Animal Rescue…just in case you forgot, Santa!

If you’d like to adopt Zeus, he’s available at the Baywater Animal Rescue at (410) 228-3090.

