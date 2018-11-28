HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — The trial date has been set for the man accused of opening fire at his Harford County workplace in Oct. 2017, killing three people.

Radee Prince is set for trial on March 4, 2019. He faces murder and attempted murder charges in Maryland.

Prince has already been sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted manslaughter and other crimes for the shooting of a man in Delaware after opening fire at Advance Granite.

Man Charged In Maryland Workplace Shooting Sentenced In Delaware

Authorities say he walked into Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood and shot five people, killing three of them, back on Oct. 18, 2017.

