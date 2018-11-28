BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot Tuesday night.

Around 10:44 p.m., officers in North Baltimore heard gunshots. They investigated and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in his arm.

A short time later, officers learned of a 32-year-old man who arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body.

Investigators believe both victims were in the 500 block of Winston Avenue when they were shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook