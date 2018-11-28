BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is injured after a report of a shooting Friday night in Central Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Vine Street at around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers located a 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and the hip.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

