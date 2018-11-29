TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested three people for the some recent auto thefts in the Towson area.

According to Baltimore County Police, the arrests came following a parking complaint in Catonsville Wednesday morning.

Detectives from auto theft task force went to a home in the 600 block of Woodsdale Road after someone complained that a Honda CRV was blocking their driveway.

There the task force found that the CRV was among several vehicles stolen from the 1400-1600 block of Jeffers Road in the Ruxton-Riderwood neighborhood Friday morning.

3 Cars Stolen From Ruxton-Riderwood Neighborhood Friday

Authorities watched as three men got into the stolen CRV on Woodsdale Road and drove to a nearby gas station. When they got out of the car, detectives approached them and they ran from the officers.

All three were taken into custody Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and they are charged with a “myriad of burglary, theft, and auto theft charges in six of the Towson cases.”

Some of the vehicles were located, but others remain missing along with personal property.

According to the police report, the suspects walked down the street checking door handles on street-parked vehicles. If the cars were unlocked, they stole personal items and if they found a key they stole the vehicle.

Hartman Konard Lewis, 21, of the 4600 block of Waterfall Court in Owings Mills was arrested along with 18-year-old Malik Kobe Warren of the 100 block of Nunnery Lane in Catonsville. A 14-year-old boy was also charged as a juvenile.

Lewis and Warren are held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a forthcoming bail review hearing.

Anyone who may have additional information on these crimes or possible suspect information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

