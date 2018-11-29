PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A long-term substitute teacher at an Anne Arundel County Public School is no longer at the school after she was reported by a parent for taping a student to a chair.

The substitute teacher was reportedly in the classroom when she remarked to a student that if he did not return to his seat, she would tape him. When the student found the remark funny, the teacher did just that.

After the school learned of the incident from a parent Wednesday night, police were notified. The teacher was also not in school Thursday and will not be placed in any school at this time.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools chief communications officer Bob Mosier confirmed the incident occurred this Wednesday.

Parents received a letter from the principal of Lake Shore Elementary School on Thursday about the incident, which she confirmed occurred on Wednesday.

“Dear Parents and Guardians: I am writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred in a second-grade class yesterday which I became aware of last night. During regular classroom instruction, the teacher, a long-term substitute, remarked to a student that if he did not return to his seat, she would tape him to his chair. The student found the remark funny, and the teacher proceeded to do as she said she would. I learned about this matter from a parent last night and immediately contacted our school system’s Division of Human Resources. Police have also been notified. The teacher is not in our school today and will not be placed in any school until this matter is resolved. Our school system will make further appropriate decisions at that time. I want you to know very clearly that the conduct that I have described above is never acceptable in a school setting. I was shocked and appalled upon hearing about this incident. Our school is a place where every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured. I am in the process of looking for another long-term substitute for the class and will keep parents updated as appropriate. We are continuing to investigate this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the school.

Sincerely,

Julie Little-McVearry

Principal

The school system has not confirmed what the next steps will be but assured parents that they will “make further appropriate decisions at that time,” and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook