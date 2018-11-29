PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A long-term substitute teacher at an Anne Arundel County Public School is no longer at the school after she was reported by a parent for taping a student to a chair.
The substitute teacher was reportedly in the classroom when she remarked to a student that if he did not return to his seat, she would tape him. When the student found the remark funny, the teacher did just that.
After the school learned of the incident from a parent Wednesday night, police were notified. The teacher was also not in school Thursday and will not be placed in any school at this time.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools chief communications officer Bob Mosier confirmed the incident occurred this Wednesday.
Parents received a letter from the principal of Lake Shore Elementary School on Thursday about the incident, which she confirmed occurred on Wednesday.
“Dear Parents and Guardians:
I am writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred in a second-grade class yesterday which I became aware of last night.
During regular classroom instruction, the teacher, a long-term substitute, remarked to a student that if he did not return to his seat, she would tape him to his chair. The student found the remark funny, and the teacher proceeded to do as she said she would.
I learned about this matter from a parent last night and immediately contacted our school system’s Division of Human Resources.
Police have also been notified. The teacher is not in our school today and will not be placed in any school until this matter is resolved.
Our school system will make further appropriate decisions at that time.
I want you to know very clearly that the conduct that I have described above is never acceptable in a school setting. I was shocked and appalled upon hearing about this incident. Our school is a place where every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured.
I am in the process of looking for another long-term substitute for the class and will keep parents updated as appropriate.
We are continuing to investigate this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the school.
Sincerely,
Julie Little-McVearry
Principal
The school system has not confirmed what the next steps will be but assured parents that they will “make further appropriate decisions at that time,” and they are continuing to investigate the incident.
This story is developing.
GOOD FOR THAT Teacher!
Hire this teacher full time or just have her on stand by in the school so other teachers can call her in when needed.
parents matter
Well what else do they want the teacher to do?? I bet if he got paddled a couple of times he wouldn’t get out anymore! #bringback paddling!
So they’re teaching the kid that he doesn’t need to listen and if a teacher does something to make him listen, they’ll get canned. Great lesson!
If the little brat’s parents had taught him some respect instead of coddling the little monster he wouldn’t have needed tape to assist him in SITTING DOWN AND STFU.
And the problem with taping him to the chair was???
The problem is what happens if, oh say. a fire drill (or worse, an actual fire) occurs. The substitute had the solution of kicking the kid out of class and sending to the office.
The school system and Principal are jerks!
Since the child was laughing, the teacher was just playing with him , humor is the best way to deal with students who want or need attention.
paddle his little ass.
LOL! Great punishment! My mother used to tape my mouth shut with tape and I know she was laughing.
I was actually picturing some teenager being taped to the chair which would have been pretty funny, but when it turns out to be a pukey 2nd grader, it becomes funny in a different way.
Anyway, our school system is in very bad shape these days. It is constitutional for each state to see to education as they see fit. What is unconstitutional is for the national government to set standards for everyone, which is an impossible task.
Most students need to be taped to their chairs and their mouths taped shut. LOL
It’s unbelievable to me that the administration finds this teacher’s conduct unacceptable. We adults should not be undermining each other. The only lesson this student learned was that there is no need to respect authority.
So, ah….. what’s the problem?
If you object to tape, then provide them with handcuffs, or do they have to provide their own, too?
Considering how disruptive and out of control some students are – to the detriment of well-behaved students who actually WANT to learn – perhaps this is not such a bad thing.
“Our school is a place where every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured.”
This is why kids have no respect any more. They know there are no consequences. Sadly, a Grade 2 child acting like a little vagrant with no respect cost that teacher her livelihood.
Our school is a place where every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured.
pssst. It is not love or nurture when the rest of the kids have to put up with a bad kid. I might have written,. We embrace kids when they don’t behave. Sometimes we use tape to do it.
What, she didn’t bring any rope with her?
embraced, loved and nurtured (but never corrected or disciplined)
I support the teacher. The student surely deserved it. I hope the insanity is held in check and they treat her fairly.