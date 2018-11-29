BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 800 NFL players are showcasing causes important to them with custom cleats during all Week 13 games, and Baltimore Raven’s lineman Michael Pierce is one of them.

In 2017, the NFL celebrated Unboxing Day, a league-wide unveiling of the players’ custom cleats, according to NFL.com.

Players would unbox their cleats in hospital visits, classrooms, locker rooms and on stadium fields on Giving Tuesday, November 28.

Through Week 13, the players will share images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media, using the hashtag #mycausemycleats.

Pierce chose the Israel Collective, a millennial arm of the Christians United for Israel organization as his cause in NFL’s “My Cause, My CLeats” campaign.

His cleats will have Israel’s flag front and center when the Raven’s take on the Falcons this Sunday.

He said “growing up reading the bible” and “learning where Jesus walked was awesome,” and he said he felt connected and a “oneness” to the country when he visited.