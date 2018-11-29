BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have made an arrest after a 61-year-old man was attacked and beaten to death more than two weeks ago.

On Nov. 11, officers responded for a reported assault in the 600 block of North Fremont Ave., where they found Murfeg Hussein. He was unresponsive with an injury to his head.

Hussein was taken to an area hospital, where he never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday, 17 days later.

An investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Leroy Hilton in connection with the assault and murder of Hussein.

Hussein was walking down North Fremont Ave. when police said Hilton hit him in the head from behind.

Hilton is currently being held at Central Booking without bail.

