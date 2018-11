ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The westbound portion of the Bay Bridge is closed Thursday afternoon because of an overturned tractor trailer.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to the eastbound side, and two-way traffic is in effect.

Westbound Bay Bridge remains temporarily closed for overturned crash response. 2-way in effect on eastbound span. Delays 7mi eastbd, 5mi westbd. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) November 29, 2018

