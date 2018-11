BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Burger King is adding a new item to it’s menu…but it’s not for people.

The restaurant chain said it’s offering “Dogpper” bones to dog parents who buy whoppers.

The dog treats supposedly feature Burger King’s “flame grilled taste.”

Customers cannot get the treats if they dine in or pick up the food themselves. They must use the DoorDash food delivery service to get the special item.

