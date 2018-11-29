BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the movie, the outside of the Wonka Chocolate Factory is grim, but there’s a riot of color and magic inside.

At its center, the reclusive Willy Wonka.

In real life, there’s nothing grim here in Hampden, where they’re not making chocolate, but ice cream.

David Alima is much different, not at all reclusive leader who has a lot of Willy Wonka in him.

Alima, who runs the Charmery at the Union Collective, said he considers himself a character and a mad scientist, making some high butter-fat flavors to taste.

“Our goal is to have it pop off the screen, for example for a scene like this, we’re going to have bubbles happening in here,” Alima said.

On December 4 and 9, and possibly a third date unannounced at this time, he’ll be showing the Willy Wonka movie in his factory, all while dishing up new ice cream flavors, having viewers participate and showering them with some secret experiences.

Alima has an inspirational Willy Wonka quote on the factory door to his office and says that one person’s movie has been for him more of a roadmap to happiness.

“There’s going to be a couple of specialty flavors but there are also food treats as you go along,” Alima said. “That scene where they walk into the factory and they’re here eating candy, that was my dream and I feel like I’m living my dream here at the shop,”

Tickets are $30 and he said he expects to sell out.

