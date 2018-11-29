MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department is looking for the person or people that dropped off a raccoon at the Animal Care & Control in Millersville earlier this week.

Health officials say the dead raccoon tested positive for rabies — and the humans may have been exposed.

The person dropped off the raccoon at 411 Maxwell Frye Road either the night of Nov. 26 or the morning of Nov. 27.

Please call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7256 weekdays or 443-481-3140 after business hours immediately if you or someone you know was the person who dropped off the raccoon.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a raccoon, cat, fox, groundhog or bat. It is also spread when the infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the surrendered raccoon. Preventive treatment or additional care may be required for any domestic animal that had contact with the raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease, and the preventive treatment (vaccines) must be started as soon as possible.

The Department of Health advises county residents not to feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside. Pet owners should also keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current. For online information about rabies, go to https://www.cdc.gov/rabies.

