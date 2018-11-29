OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has returned to the practice field for the first time since injuring his right hip on Nov. 4.

Having finally received medical clearance to play, Flacco threw passes and worked on handoffs with fellow quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III during an indoor practice Thursday.

Jackson, a 2018 first-round pick, led Baltimore to wins in each of the past two games while filling in for the injured Flacco. Although coach John Harbaugh has not named a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, it appears likely Jackson will get the call.

Flacco has missed only eight games in his 11-year career and had played in 41 consecutive regular-season games before injuring his hip against Pittsburgh in Week 9.

Rookie running back Gus Edwards also returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday with an ankle injury.

