PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 85-year-old Melvin Burnell Jackson. He was last seen wearing a black leather cap, blue pants and a blue jacket.

Police believe he may be driving a black 2011 GMC Sierra with the Maryland license plate 6DK9454.

Jackson was last seen Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Rockridge Road in Pikesville.

Officials warn Jackson may be confused when he is located.

They ask if anyone has seen him, to contact police immediately by dialing 911 or 410-887-1279.

