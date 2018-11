BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Worcester County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Thursday morning asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing Maryland State Police bloodhound K9.

Gunner was last seen in the area of Skipton Estates in Cordova, Talbot County around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said if you see him to call the state police’s Easton barrack at 410-819-4747.

They warn to not chase him.

