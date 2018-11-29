BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University’s nursing graduates are being recognized for a major achievement.

The Morgan State University’s nursing Class of 2018 scored a perfect pass rate, the first perfect score for an entire nursing program class at Morgan, and the only four-year nursing program in Maryland to achieve a 100 percent pass rate this year.

“Going through the nursing program really showed me the definition of hard work and really showed me whatever you work hard for can come true,” said Derick Mensah, a nursing graduate of Morgan State.

Which is the same effort that went into their final test, the NCLEX-RN Exam.

“A lot went into it, a lot of sleepless nights but we did it and we were amazed we passed 100 percent,” Kyla Smith, another nursing graduate said.

All nine of the nursing graduates for the 2018 class posted a 100 percent first-time pass rate.

“When you consider the things they have to overcome in order to get to the pass rate and to be successful the first time it’s a superhuman Herculean effort to be applauded,” Maija Anderson, Morgan State’s nursing program director.

And an inspiring achievement for other nursing students in the program.

“They’re doing well in their fields and it gives us hope,” said current nursing student Breana Carraway.

All nine nursing graduates have been placed at hospitals around the state.

