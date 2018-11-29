BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland based organization that began its work five years ago is busy in downtown Baltimore this weekend.

Comfort Cases provides backpacks to foster children. It was founded by Rob Scheer, who was a foster child himself.

“People don’t realize that when kids enter the foster care system, they enter carrying a trash bag,” Scheer said. “It’s not acceptable.”

The backpacks are filled with pajamas, a soft blanket, a stuffed animal, a children’s book, and dental hygiene kits.

Since 2013, 42,000 backpacks have been handed out in 41 states.

“Comfort Cases is a non-profit that we started five years ago. Basically, we wanted to make sure we brought dignity and hope to our foster youth,” Scheer added.

Friday, a trolley donated by Z Best Transportation will be parked in front of the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Hotel on Light St. from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You are invited to stop by and help Comfort Cases.

Jill Latchana, a foster parent from Rockville, will be there to volunteer.

“We’re accepting all kinds of items. You don’t have to pack a whole case,” she said. “You can bring in pajamas. You can bring in toiletry items, a coloring book, or a blanket. Go with your kids, get a stuffed animal, bring them in, and we’ll pack that trolley full.”

It’s the second annual “Pack-A-Trolley” benefit.

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook