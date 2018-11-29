BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Teachers Union has announced the creation of a school safety task force following three assaults on school staffers this month.

News outlets report that a district statement said a Baltimore Polytechnic Institute physics teacher was punched by a 16-year-old student who was upset over being given a detention Wednesday. That was a day after City Union of Baltimore President Antoinette Ryan-Johnson says a cafeteria worker at the National Academy Foundation suffered a broken arm in an alleged assault involving multiple students.

More Student-Teacher Conflicts In Baltimore Area Have School Staffers, Unions Concerned

And earlier this month, cellphone video showed a 17-year-old student punching a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School.

The task force will convene Dec. 14 to examine the district’s code of conduct. The task force will include community leaders, clergy, parents and legislators.

The city schools responded to the Poly incident with the following statement:

Fighting and physical conflict must have no place in our schools. When such incidents occur, those who participate will receive consequences in accordance with the code of conduct, the law, or both. Our most important work is to ensure that schools are safe and positive places for teaching and learning. While the code of conduct outlines disciplinary response, the priority must be to manage and resolve conflict before it escalates to physical confrontation. Programs including restorative practices, social-emotional learning, de-escalation, mediation, and conflict resolution are in place in many of our schools, and these efforts will continue and expand as we focus on creating school environments where both staff and students can thrive. In partnership with a Baltimore Teachers Union task force that includes representatives from across the city, district staff will be working to promote positive behavior among our students and ensure safety for our staff and all members of our school communities.

