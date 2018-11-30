BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One out of every seven people in the U.S. with HIV do not know they have it, according to the CDC.

The Baltimore County Department of Health will hold five free HIV testing clinics in observance of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, a day meant to focus on raising AIDS and HIV awareness.

“Everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should get tested,” said Dr. Gregory Wm, branch director of the Baltimore County Department of Health. “know your status and protect yourself and others from HIV.”

Clinics will be open for anyone Dec. 1-6 and no appointment is necessary:

Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Drumcastle Government Center | 6401 York Road, 21212

Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Towson Health Center | 1046 Taylor Avenue, 21286

Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Lansdowne Health Center | 3902 Annapolis Road, 21227

Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Eastern Family Resource Center | 9150 Franklin Square Drive, 21237

Dec. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Essex Health Center | 201 Back River Neck Road, 21221

For more information on the Baltimore County’s World AIDS Day testing, call (410) 887-2437 or visit their health services website.

