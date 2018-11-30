BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents could see hikes in their water as early as July.
The city’s Department of Public Works is requesting the Board of Estimates approve a three-year rate adjustment that would help the department repair and maintain the city’s water systems.
They also ask for a simplified water billing assistance program for the city’s most needy residents.
“I am committed to protecting our residents and communities, creating a healthy City, and stabilizing water rates,” said DPW Director Rudolph S. Chow, P.E. “This proposal helps get us there.”
According to the plan, a family of three would see a rise of $8 per month. This includes a 9 percent increase to the stormwater remediation charge.
The new Baltimore H2) Assists program would help the city’s low-income residents struggling to pay their water bills.
Qualifying households would be able to:
- Reduce the water and sewer use charges by 43 percent
- Remove both the Bay Restoration and Stormwater Remediation fees from the bill
- Provide assistance before customers fall behind on their bills
- Slashes a “typical” monthly bill from $99.88 per month to $61.16.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook