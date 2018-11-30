BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents could see hikes in their water as early as July.

The city’s Department of Public Works is requesting the Board of Estimates approve a three-year rate adjustment that would help the department repair and maintain the city’s water systems.

They also ask for a simplified water billing assistance program for the city’s most needy residents.

“I am committed to protecting our residents and communities, creating a healthy City, and stabilizing water rates,” said DPW Director Rudolph S. Chow, P.E. “This proposal helps get us there.”

According to the plan, a family of three would see a rise of $8 per month. This includes a 9 percent increase to the stormwater remediation charge.

The new Baltimore H2) Assists program would help the city’s low-income residents struggling to pay their water bills.

Qualifying households would be able to:

Reduce the water and sewer use charges by 43 percent

Remove both the Bay Restoration and Stormwater Remediation fees from the bill

Provide assistance before customers fall behind on their bills

Slashes a “typical” monthly bill from $99.88 per month to $61.16.

