Felon Arrested With Gun and Drugs At Shell Gas Station

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A felon was arrested at a southwest Baltimore gas station after police found him there with a loaded gun and drugs.

A Baltimore Police officer went into a Shell Gas Station around 7:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers make regular business checks at the gas station after receiving multiple drug complaints.

There the officer saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Carlton March II, sitting at a table holding a clear plastic bag with what the officers suspected were drugs.

When the March noticed officer, he tried to hide the plastic bag. The officer approached March II who then handed over the plastic bag, saying “it’s only weed.”

A search of March revealed more marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.

March, who is prohibited from owning a gun, was arrested and taken to Central Booking where he had been charged with handgun and narcotics violations.

March remains in Central Booking where he was denied bail.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook