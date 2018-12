ATLANTA, Ga. (WJZ) — Terminal “F” is the nation’s first fully biometric airport experience, and it officially launched Saturday.

The system takes a picture and compares it against a digital copy of a traveler’s passport photo– stored in a secure database of people flying that day.

It takes as little as 2 seconds.

Delta is rolling out the system next in Detroit.

