SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Former Army Sergeant Maliek Kearney has been sentenced to life without parole Friday for the 2015 murder of his wife in Anne Arundel County.

Kearney showed no remorse and left their infant daughter in his wife Karlyn Ramirez’s arms after killing her inside her townhome in Severn, Maryland. He and his mistress methodically plotted Ramirez’s murder, officials said.

Ramirez’ family said, as they were leaving court Friday, that justice has been served. Ramirez, who was stationed at Fort Meade, was shot three times at close range.

The family of Karlyn Ramirez leaves court. They believe justice has been served because her killer will serve life in prison without parole for the 2015 murder in Severn @wjz pic.twitter.com/LobBqhC9cz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 30, 2018

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur reacted to the sentence Friday.

“I am very, very grateful that we were able to so justice in this case and that Mr. Kearney will be punished for his heinous crimes and of course we’re very glad for the result and our hearts remain heavy we’re obviously continuing to think of the victims in this case,” Hur said.

US Attorney Robert Hur reacts to the life prison sentence handed down to Sgt Maliek Kearney who, along with his mistress, methodically plotted the murder of Kearney’s wife—shooting her 3x at close range—and leaving their infant in her arms @wjz pic.twitter.com/M8b0nkoHOt — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 30, 2018

Kearney drove more than seven hours from South Carolina to Maryland, using his mistress’ car and gas cans so he would not be detected at gas stations.

He shot and killed his wife, then went back to South Carolina.

The judge called him “dangerous,””predatory” and “a monster” when he sentenced Kearney.

Family members of murder victim Karlyn Ramirez thank and hug @USAO_MD and @AACOPD after her killer received a federal life sentence. “The impact of this crime is indescribable,” said the victim’s mother Susan Ramirez pic.twitter.com/IvSFvDrIru — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 30, 2018

