BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest was made Thursday in the investigation into “threatening anti-black graffiti” around Goucher College’s campus.
The first incident was in a first-floor bathroom on Nov. 14.
A swastika, a racial slur and threats toward specific student’s room numbers were found scrawled on the wall.
With no cameras around, police could not identify a suspect.
On Thursday, more racially-charged graffiti was found in a second-floor bathroom stall at 1:51 p.m. It had obscenities, specific first names, and “KKK.”
An investigation between Baltimore County Police and the FBI determined both incidents were committed by the same person.
Twenty-one year old Fynn Arthur was arrested on campus at 6 p.m.
Police have not said what charges Arthur is facing.
