BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest was made Thursday in the investigation into “threatening anti-black graffiti” around Goucher College’s campus.

The first incident was in a first-floor bathroom on Nov. 14.

A swastika, a racial slur and threats toward specific student’s room numbers were found scrawled on the wall.

With no cameras around, police could not identify a suspect.

Goucher College Students Rally Against Hate After Racial Slur Found On Dorm Bathroom

On Thursday, more racially-charged graffiti was found in a second-floor bathroom stall at 1:51 p.m. It had obscenities, specific first names, and “KKK.”

An investigation between Baltimore County Police and the FBI determined both incidents were committed by the same person.

Twenty-one year old Fynn Arthur was arrested on campus at 6 p.m.

Police have not said what charges Arthur is facing.

