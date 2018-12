BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study finds meth and opioid use is rising among pregnant women in the U.S.

Researchers at the University of Michigan said the rate of opioid use during pregnancy quadrupled over the last ten years.

Meanwhile, amphetamine-affected births doubled.

Rural areas had the highest rates because of less access to treatment.

