BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Almost three years after she was shot and killed on her family porch, 28-year-old Terrell Plumber admitted firing the gun that killed the toddler.

His arrest was a result of the federal program, Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Project Safe Neighborhoods is nationwide and is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. It was just awarded a $30 million dollar federal grant.

The program also led to the arrest of 21-year-old Montana Baronett, who was labeled “Number One Trigger Puller” in Baltimore City.

Project Safe Neighborhood, or PSN, brings together the DEA, FBI, ATF, local and state lawmakers to identify the most dangerous violent criminals and target them for federal prosecution.

“Things can be very bad for you if you are prosecuted in federal court,” said Robert Hur

Billboards going up around Baltimore and the state reminds criminals, a federal conviction means no parole, ever, and no suspended sentence.

With the investigation and prosecution of 17 violent crimes cases involving 101 defendants this year, PSN thanked its officers and agents this week.

40 officers and federal agents were honored by the U.S. Attorney's office Friday for their work with "Project Safe Neighborhood".

However, they also said there remains much work to be done.

