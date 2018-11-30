BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three shootings in under an hour around Baltimore left two people injured and one dead, police say.

At around 12:54 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of W. North Avenue for a report of a shooting in West Baltimore.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe he was in the 1200 block of Clendenin Street when he was shot.

Around a half hour later, at 1:23 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Honaker Court, where they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred inside the home.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

About 10 minutes later, at 1:34 pm., officers were on patrol in Northwest Baltimore when they found a man who had been shot, inside of a vehicle, in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

