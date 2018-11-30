COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The adenovirus confirmed cases count at the University of Maryland goes up Friday night as UMD confirms 22 cases.

The UMD Health Center released a statement Friday night in a letter to the campus, urging the community to stay vigilant with the incidents of adenovirus on campus and to take preventative measures to stay healthy.

They said they have tested the students with a nasal PCR test and confirmed the 22 cases.

They said the number of students who had been sick earlier in November but have recovered are included in the count.

Their statement explained the situation, in part:

“Although Adenoviruses are common causes of colds found in significant numbers of people this time of year and are not dangerous to the general population, the results of five specimens have returned from the CDC and four are Adenovirus 7. One test was inconclusive and additional testing is being performed. This strain may cause more severe illness, particularly for those with chronic medical problems like asthma, diabetes or illnesses that lower their immune system or those who take medicine that lowers their immune system. For these individuals, it is vitally important not to ignore flu-like symptoms (high fever and cough/sore throat and vomiting/diarrhea) and to visit a physician within 48 hours of developing symptoms,”

They ended their statement saying departments across campus will continue their increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces in response to the situation.

For more information, visit UMD’s Health Center website.

