COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A University of Maryland, College Park, spokeswoman says the school plans to update at least two dorms to prevent mold outbreaks after an infestation caused a temporary evacuation.

Jessica Jennings tells The Baltimore Sun that the school plans to boost the dehumidifying abilities of two dorms next summer.

University Of Maryland Moves Students After Mold Found In Dorms

A mold infestation caused one dorm to be evacuated in September.

A contractor investigating the mold’s cause found that the dorm’s air-conditioning system couldn’t control building humidity.

