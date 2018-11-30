COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A University of Maryland, College Park, spokeswoman says the school plans to update at least two dorms to prevent mold outbreaks after an infestation caused a temporary evacuation.

Jessica Jennings tells The Baltimore Sun that the school plans to boost the dehumidifying abilities of two dorms next summer.

A mold infestation caused one dorm to be evacuated in September.

A contractor investigating the mold’s cause found that the dorm’s air-conditioning system couldn’t control building humidity.

