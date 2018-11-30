GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A FedEx driver is being applauded for taking time to properly fold an American flag after the wind knocked over a flagpole outside a Glen Burnie home.

Gail Cook posted a video from her security camera showing a FedEx driver stopped outside the home.

He then gets out and initially tries to raise the flagpole himself. But once he realizes that won’t work, he removes the American flag and folds it up. He also folded up the Ravens flags and puts them in a box on the porch.

“Today our flag pole broke with the high winds. The FedEx driver saw this when he was driving by and stopped. He not only picked up the flag but folded it properly and put it away safely on our porch. Thanks FedEx!!! I hope he gets the recognition he deserves, I can’t thank him enough!” Cook wrote on Facebook.

WJZ’s George Solis reports the FedEx driver is a former U.S. Marine.

“It will be nice to see him get the recognition he deserves,” she told WJZ.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook