Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Several political leaders in Maryland are sending out messages of condolence following the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.

Governor Larry Hogan says, “It is with incredible sadness that we learn of the passing of President George H.W. Bush, a true patriot and statesman who embodied the decency and selfless service of America’s Greatest Generation.”

He continued to say, “As a decorated World War II veteran and Navy pilot, a two-term congressman who served alongside my dad in the U.S. House of Representatives, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and Ambassador to the United Nations, he built his lasting reputation as the consummate public servant. As our nation’s 43rd vice president and 41st president, who helped bring an end to the Cold War, President Bush solidified his legacy of principled, pragmatic, and compassionate leadership.”

The governor has also directed American and Maryland Flags be flown at half-staff immediately through December 30th.

Congressman Elijah Cummings issued a statement saying, “Today I join the nation in mourning the loss of President George H.W. Bush, our 41st president. President Bush came upon this earth and worked tirelessly to make it a better place. He loved his country and lived a life of courageous service.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen also offered his condolences saying, “George H.W. Bush served our country with dignity, integrity, and a commitment to American values—from his courage in WWII to many other positions in government to the White House. He understood the virtues of civility and mutual respect in public life. He will be greatly missed.”

